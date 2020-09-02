Ellia Groneberg rallied to capture the decisive point in the last match completed as White Bear Lake edged Cretin-Derham Hall 4-3 at home Tuesday evening.
The Bears won 3-4 singles and 1-3 doubles to improve to 2-0.
Groneberg, a spritely eighth-grader, trailed 0-3 in the third set against a senior, but rattled off six straight game wins to cap a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.
“It was awesome to watch her overcome her frustrations and compete like a champ as a young eighth grader,” coach Marla Zitelman said.
Kaylee Zimmerman won at No. 4. Maggie Blanding and Abby Franta prevailed at 1-doubles, as did Joey Sunder and Tally Domschot at 3-doubles.
Bears 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
SINGLES
(1) Lily Cole, CDH, def Alexina Erickson 6-0, 6-3
(2) Morgan Redden, CDH, def Mia Haskins 6-3, 6-0
(3) Ellia Groneberry, WBL, def Lily Hanahan 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
(4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def Megan Delsing 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES
(1) Abby Franta-Maggie Blanding, WBL, def Anna Holm-Audrey Graham 6-4, 6-4
(2) Ella Klein-Emma Radebaugh, CDH, def Betsy Marier-Alex Reiland 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
(3) Joey Sunder-Tally Domschot, WBL, def Catherine Tracy-Caroline Kitchen 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
