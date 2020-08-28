In a 3 1/2 hour marathon, White Bear Lake pulled out a 4-3 win over Park to open the season in Cottage Grove on Thursday afternoon.
“We almost ran out of daylight,” said Marla Zitelman, who was making her debut as Bears coach. “I was so proud of the whole team for cheering their teammates on to the end, and the eighth-graders and incoming JV for their confident court performance in their first match.”
The Bears were up 3-2 when Alex Reiland and Betsy Marier won a second-set tiebreaker 12-10 to force a third set at No. 2 doubles. They lost the third set 6-3, leaving it up to No. 4 singles, where the Bears’ Kaylee Zimmerman got the decisive point by taking the third set 6-2.
Ellie Groneberg won at 3-singles, while Maggie Blanding and Abby Franta won at 1-doubles. Blanding, a standout cross country runner, added tennis this fall and won her varsity debut.
White Bear Lake 4, Park 3
SINGLES
(1) Kate Townsend, P, def Alexina Erickson 6-4, 6-1
(2) Aurie Morris, P, def Mia Haskins 6-2, 6-0
(3) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def Caitlyn Swigarr 6-2, 6-1
(4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL. def Dayna Petrie 5-7, 7-6, 6-2
DOUBLES
(1) Maggie Blanding-Abby Franta, WBL, def. Abby Fjelsta-Hannah Holmgren 7-5, 6-4
(2) Corina Loshelle-Lexi Brooks, P, def Alex Reiland-Betsy Marier 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, def
(3) Anna Sommerhause-Ella Skeie, WBL, def Haley Lewis-Marybeth Collins, WBL, def 6-4, 6-4
