White Bear Lake pulled out a 4-3 win over Roseville there Tuesday, squaring their record at 5-5. The Bears won all four singles matches, three of them in the third set. Will Fleming edged Ravi Kumar 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1. Andrew Kolenich shaded Carter Brenden 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2. Derrick Thomas clipped Adam Groven 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3. Colton Knutson outlasted Foster Gerlach 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 4. Roseville (8-5) swept the doubles in straight sets over Brook Moor/Travis Domschot, Grady Gallatin/Mason Voeller, and Everett Moravec/Will Distad.

