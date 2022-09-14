White Bear Lake played in its fifth 4-3 match of the season and won one for the first time, over Forest Lake, on Tuesday on the Rangers courts. The Bears swept doubles, with Alex Reiland and Alexina Erickson pulling out a 7-6 third set at No. 1. Forest Lake won at 1-2-3 singles. The Bears are 6-5 overall and 2-2 in conference. 

Bears 4, Forest Lake 3

