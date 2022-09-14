White Bear Lake played in its fifth 4-3 match of the season and won one for the first time, over Forest Lake, on Tuesday on the Rangers courts. The Bears swept doubles, with Alex Reiland and Alexina Erickson pulling out a 7-6 third set at No. 1. Forest Lake won at 1-2-3 singles. The Bears are 6-5 overall and 2-2 in conference.
SINGLES — (1) Malia McKinnon, FL, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-1, 6-0 (2) Lucy Saari, FL, def. Nicole Murphy 6-1, 6-3 (3) Ellie Zowen, FL,def. Sabrina Thompson 6-0, 6-3 (4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Maeta Williams 6-4, 6-1
DOUBLES — (1) Alex Reiland/Alexina Erickson, WBL, def. Allie Siebenaler/Emily Ryan 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Sydney Wiener/Volly Johnson 6-1, 3-6 , 6-1 (3) Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie, WBL, def. Grace Kaufman/Rylen Kissell 7-5, 6-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.