White Bear Lake tennis picked up two victories in the Section 4AA tournament last week after getting just one in the regular season.
“We had a tough season playing in a lot of tight, close matches, not quite getting the closing finish we were hoping for,” coach Jackson Farley said. “So ended on a higher note, with losing in the quarters in our section.”
The Bears, seeded No. 10 among 16 teams, beat St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet 7-0 in the play-in, then edged No. 7 Irondale 4-3, before losing to eventual champion Mounds View 7-0 in the quarterfinals. Their final record was 3-14 with a conference win against Forest Lake.
Leading the Bears lineup were Mary Enright at No. 1 singles and Grace Wilson and Amy Hirsh at No. 1 doubles, all seniors.
