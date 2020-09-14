The Stillwater Ponies handed White Bear Lake a 6-1 defeat on Thursday in Stillwater. Kaylee Zimmerman won at No. 4 singles for the Bears’ lone point. Mia Haskins lost a close match at No. 2, falling 10-8 in the third set tiebreaker. The Bears have a 2-3 record.
Stillwater 6, White Bear Lake 1
SINGLES
(1) Jana Myers, S, def. Alexina Erickson 6-1, 6-2
(2) Abby Anderson, S, def. Mia Haskins 6-2, 4-6, 10-8
(3) Julia Fontaine, S, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-2, 6-2
(4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Sophia Heidtke 6-4, 6-4
DOUBLES
(1) Allison Benning-Lizzie Holder, S, def. Maggie Blanding-Abby Franta 6-3, 6-4
(2) Cat Smetana-Keira Murphy, S, def. Betsy Marier-Alex Reiland 6-3, 6-1
(3) Bryn Wurgler-Mara Doe, S, def. Joey Sunder-Anna Sommerhause 6-2, 6-2
