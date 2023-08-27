White Bear Lake lost to Pine City 5-2 and to Princeton 4-3 in their season openers on Saturday at Pine City.
Against Princeton, Elia Groneberg won 6-0, 6-0 at 1-singles, Elara Kruse won 2-6, 6-0, 10-3 at 4-singles, and Sophie Meniek/Ava Johnson won 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 at 3-doubles. Princeton beat Vera Zach 6-1, 5-7,10-6 at 2-singles, Tally Domschot/Isabel St. John 0-6, 6-3, 10-7 at 1-doubles, Addison Media 7-5, 6-4 at 3-singles, and Mallory Peltier/Josie Gridinger 6-3, 6-4 at 2-doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.