White Bear Lake won two of three matches to open the season this past week.
The Bears lost to Mounds Park Academy 6-1 Tuesday. Will Fleming/Andrew Kolenich won 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 1 doubles for the lone point. MPA won the other six in straight sets.
The Bears won their conference lid-lifter over Park 6-1 on Thursday. Fleming won 6-2, 6-1 and Kolenich won 6-2, 6-3 at one and two. Derrick Thomas lost 6-2, 6-1. Andrew McDonald prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 at No. 4. Sweeping doubles were Brock Moor/Travis Domschot 6-2, 6-0; Colton Knutson/Everett Moravec 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; and Grady Gallatin/Will Distrad 7-6, 6-0.
The Bears tripped Chisago Lakes 5-2 Friday, sweeping the singles points as Fleming won 6-0, 6-3; Kolenich 6-4, 6-4; Thomas 6-4, 6-2; and Mason Voeller 7-5, 2-6, 6-0. Moor/Domschot pulled out 1-doubles 6-4, 4-6, 7-6. Knutson/Moravec lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, and Distad/Jack Fleming lost 6-0, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.