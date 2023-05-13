White Bear Lake lost its regular season finale to Stillwater 5-2 on Friday at Stillwater. The Bears were 4-4 in the Suburban East and will take a 6-7 overall record into Section 4AA. The Bears’ Derrick Thomas won at 2-sintles 7-5, 6-4, and Will Fleming/Andrew Kolenich won at 1-doubles 7-5, 2-6, 10-4. The Ponies beat Travis Domschot, Colton Knutson and Will Distad at 1, 3, and 4 singles; Grady Gallatin/Mason Voeller at 2-doubles and Everett Moravec/Asher Ludwig at 3-doubles.
Latest News
- Tennis: Bears lose conference finale to Stillwater 5-2
- Baseball: Centennial trips Armstrong 5-3
- Softball: Bears hold off Cretin-DH twice, 9-6 and 9-7
- Tennis: Bears top Cretin-DH 7-0
- Tennis: Mahtomedi nips Washburn 4-1
- Softball; Cougars lose to Armstrong 5-4
- Boys track: Cougars 6th at section true-team, win 2 relays
- Girls track: Centennial 6th in true team section, win 2 events
Most Popular
Articles
- Former gambling manager plays discrimination card
- My first Mother’s Day
- White Bear Lake Area Teacher of the Year: ‘Greatest profession in the world’
- Admiral cruiser returning to White Bear Lake
- Matt's Basement brings nostalgia and vintage games to Stillwater
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- Blaine family overwhelmed by support
- Find perfect fit at one-stop shop for men’s clothing
- Council tables approval on proposed trail along Victoria Street
- Boys golf: Bears 3rd of 22 in Border Battle, 2nd in SEC meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 15
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.