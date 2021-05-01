It took a while for the White Bear Lake tennis team sort out its lineup this season, under new head coach Keith Lockwood and an all-rookie lineup except for one veteran.
“All of our singles players have beaten each other at some point,” Lockwood said, “so it took a few matches to find the right spot for everyone — but I think we have them where they need to be at this point.”
Same with the doubles teams, who have also beaten each other at various times in practice, Lockwood said.
The Bears once have won five of eight matches, beating Chisago Lakes 7-0, Forest Lake 5-2, Irondale 5-2, Cretin-Derham Hall 6-1 and Roseville 6-1, while losing to Stillwater 6-1, Mounds View 6-1 and Mounds Park Academy 5-2.
“This is a hard-working group of kids and I think they do a great job with their athleticism wearing down opponents,” he assessed.
Will Fleming, an eighth-grader, started out at No. 4 singles, went 3-0 and needed more of a challenge, so Lockwood installed him at No. 1, where he’s 3-2, with losses to veteran players Stillwater and Mounds View.
Caden Anderson, a senior and the only returning player from the 2019 squad (no season last year), has a 5-3 mark at No. 2.
Garrett Janssen, a senior, went 0-3 at No.1, and was moved to No. 3 where he’s 3-2. “We have found the right fit for him,” Lockwood said.
Similarly, Tate Johanning, senior, was 1-2 at No. 3 singles, before being moved to No. 4, where he’s 5-0, and got the lone point against Mounds View.
The No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Travis Domschot and Brock Moor were 3-3 in the first six matches. After a "close contact quarantine" sidelined Moor, Domschot and senior Dominic Woods are 1-1. Seniors Mason Boehlke and Aria Zia are 4-4 at No. 2, while senior Eli Anderson and junior Isaac Theissen are 5-3 at No. 3.
