White Bear Lake tennis finished the season with a 6-7 record as the Bears fell to undefeated Mahtomedi 7-0 in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Thursday
The Bears, seeded seventh among 12 teams, beat St. Anthony Village 6-1 in the opening round Monday.
Marla Zitelman, first-year head coach, called it a satisfying and rewarding season.
“The 2020 season will be one to remember for the Bears, dealing with Covid and a new coach,” she said. “We have a young team with only one senior starting on varsity. We also are in one of the toughest conferences. We did have a competitive year,”
Mahtomedi was “the toughest team we have played,” and she was proud that her team played with confidence and energy, and “kept pushing their opponents until their match was over.”
Kaylee Zimmerman had the Bears’ best record, 10-3, mostly at No. 4 singles. Abby Franta and Maggie Blanding were a solid 8-5 at No. 1 doubles. Joey Sunder and Tally Domschot were 9-4 at No. 3 doubles.
No. 2 seeded Mahtomedi will meet No. 3 Stillwater on Monday. The winner advances to finals on Wednesday, probably against unbeaten, top-seeded, defending champion Mounds View.
Mahtomedi 7, White Bear Lake 0
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Alexina Erickson 6-0, 6-0
(2)Annika Munson, M, def. Mia Haskins 6-0, 6-2
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-1, 6-0
(4)Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Kaylee Zimmerman 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES
(1) Liv Kent-Nina Vander Louw, M, def. Abby Franta-Maggie Blanding 6-2, 6-4
(2) Campbell Albers-Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Betsy Marier-Alex Reiland 6-0, 6-1
(3) Kayla Meslow-Hanna Bradt, M, def. Tally Domschot-Joey Sunder 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.