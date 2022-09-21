White Bear Lake tripped Cretin-Derham Hall 6-1 on Tuesday, improving to 4-2 in the Suburban East and 8-5 overall. Posting straight set wins were Nicole Murphy, Kaylee Zimmerman, and Sabrina Thompson at 2-3-4 singles, and Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland, Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, and Anna Sommehause/Ella Skeie at 1-2-3 doubles. CDH’s Morgan Redden beat Ellia Groneberg at 1-singles.
