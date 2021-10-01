Tennis: Bears close conference strong, head into playoffs 8-6

White Bear Lake tennis closed the regular season on a strong week with a respectable 5-2 loss to No. 3 ranked Mounds View on Tuesday and a 5-2 conquest of Woodbury on Thursday.
The Bears finished 5-4 in Suburban East Conference play and will take an 8-6 record into Section 4AA starting Tuesday.
“The girls are peaking at the right time,” coach Marla Zitelman said. “We gave Mounds View a small scare. The girls wanted it and were confident in themselves. We have been working a lot on being positive and confident on the court.”
Against Mounds View, the perennial conference champion, Luci Saari won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, and Alex Reiland/Tally Domschot won 6-4, 0-6, 10-7 at No. 2 doubles. The Bears put their top two players, Alexina Erickson and Maggie Blanding, at No. 1 doubles, and they lost to Amanda Daio and Shae Crockarell 6-3, 6-4.
Against Woodbury, Erickson lost at No. 1 singles while Blanding, Ellia Groneberg and Kaylee Zimmerman won at 2-3-4. Reiland/Domschot lost at No. 1 doubles, while Jody Sunder/Saari and Anya Summerhause/Betsy Marier won at 2 and 3.
Saari, a seventh-grader, has been a good addition to the lineup this year, posting a 12-1 record at 3-4 singles and 2-3 doubles.
The Bears were close to two other conference wins, losing to East Ridge and Roseville 4-3, each in third-set tiebreakers.
“Super proud of the way they have been working hard all season,” Zitelman said. “We are definitely ready to compete in the sections.”
— Bruce Strand
