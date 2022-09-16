White Bear Lake won all seven matches against Stillwater on Thursday, improving to 3-2 in the Suburban East Conference and 7-5 overall. Stillwater had a 3-1 record in conference coming into the match.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 8:44 am
White Bear Lake won all seven matches against Stillwater on Thursday, improving to 3-2 in the Suburban East Conference and 7-5 overall. Stillwater had a 3-1 record in conference coming into the match.
Bears 7, Stillwater 0
SINGLES — (1) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def. Karina Fischer 6-3, 6-2 (2) Nicole Murphy, WBL, def. Jazzy Kruse 6-4, 6-3 (3) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Taylor Erickson 6-3, 6-3 (4) Sabrina Thompson, WBL, def. Rebecca Kassie 1-6, 7-5, 1-0
DOUBLES — (1) Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland, WBL, def. Morgan Perkins/Haley Swanson 6-3, 6-0 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Grace Cichon/Caroline Berkness 6-2, 7-6 (3) Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie, WBL, def. Sarah Dollerschell/Olivia McLaughlin 7-6, 6-2
