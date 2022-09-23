White Bear Lake blanked Irondale 7-0 for their fifth consecutive win on Thursday. The Bears are 10-5 overall and 5-2 in the Suburban East Conference. In singles, from 1 through 4, Ellia Groneberg won 6-0, 6-0; Mia Haskins won 6-3, 6-0; Kaylee Zimmerman won 6-1, 6-1; and Sabrina Thompson won 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, from 1 through 3, Alex Reiland/Alexina Erickson won 6-2, 6-2; Tally Domschot/Annika Norman won 6-0, 6-1; and Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie won 6-1, 6-1.
