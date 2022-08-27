White Bear Lake tennis picked up two more wins Friday while absorbing their first loss, at a Pine City quadrangular. The Bears (4-1) beat Princeton 7-0 and Minnehaha Academy 5-2 and lost to Pine City 4-3.
Bears 7, Princeton 0
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 2:14 pm
SINGLES — (1) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def. Violet Wyluda 6-0, 6-1 (2) Nicole Murphy, WBL, def. Sloane Griesart 6-2, 6-0 (3) Sabrina Thompson, WBL, def. Greta Kelzer 6-0, 6-4 (4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Brooke Elness 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES — (1) Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland, WBL, def. Amelia White/Emily White 6-1, 6-0 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Emily Jernander/Allie Engbrecht 6-2, 6-1 (3) Annika Norman/ Mallory Peltier, WBL, def Elizabeth Harshman/Jolie Haataja 6-0, 2-6, 10-4
Pine City 4, Bears 3
SINGLES — (1) Ella Sell, PC, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-2 , 6-2 (2) Addison Sell, PC, def. Nicole Murphy 6-2, 6-2 (3) Brooke Boland, PC, def. Sabrina Thompson 6-2, 6-2 (4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Lena Roubinek 7-6, 7-5tb, 0-6, 10-5
DOUBLES — (1) Sophia Lahti/Allison Unverzagt, PC, def. Alex Reiland/Alexina Erickson 6-2, 6-1 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Malia Mikyska/Claire Emmons 2-6, 7-5, 10-6 (3) Annika Norman/Mallory Peltier, WBL, def. Brenna Youngbauer/Lily Struss 6-1, 4-6, 14-12
Bears 5, Minnehaha Academy 2
SINGLES — (1) Catherine Skow, MA, def. Ellia Groneberg 3-3, retired (2) Nicole Murphy, WBL, def. Lily Ziniewicz 6-2, 6-1 (3) Sabrina Thompson, WBL, def. Maria Lemmons 6-1, 6-1 (4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Kate Law 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Greta Johnson/Chloe Alley, MA, def. Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Katie Jung/Sofia Metcalf 6-2, 6-3 (3) Annika Norman/Mallory Peltier, WBL, def. Ella Pickering/Navarre Iliff 6-1, 6-2
