White Bear Lake’s dual meet season ended with a 6-1 loss to Mounds View on Wednesday in the Section 4AA quarterfinals. The Bears, who won a first-round match over North St. Paul 7-0 on Monday, finished 7-8 duals. Against Mounds View, the Bears lost six matches in straight sets and Colton Knutson averted the shutout with a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win at 4-singles. Winning against North were Will Fleming, Andrew Kolenich, Derrick Thomas and Knutson in singles, and Brock Moor/Travis Domschot, Grady Gallatin/Mason Voeller and Everett Moravec/Will Distad in doubles.

