White Bear Lake defeated North St. Paul 7-0 in their Section 4AA opener on Tuesday. The Bears (13-7) now face Centennial (11-7) at home Thursday. The Bears had Ellia Groneberg, Nicole Murphy, Kaylee Zimmerman and Sabrina Thompson in singles, and Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland, Tally Domschot/Annika Norman and Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie in doubles, all winning in straight sets.

