White Bear Lake defeated Hill-Murray 5-2 on Tuesday in the season tennis opener that was the first sports event of the 2022-23 school year. Hill-Murray won the top two singles slots while the Bears won all the other slots.
Bears 5, Hill-Murray 2
SINGLES — (1) Claire Rubischko, HM, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-1 , 6-4 (2) McKenna Foley, HM, def. Mia Haskins 6-2, 6-1 (3) Sabrina Thompson, WBL, def. Sedona Stumpf 6-4, 7-5(4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Ana Sevenich 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland, WBL, def. Olivia Katz/Emma Vaske 6-3, 6-1(2) Tally Domschot/Nicole Murphy, WBL, def. Meghan Rose/Gretta Kennedy 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 (3) Ella Skeie/Anna Sommerhause, WBL, def. Nora Rubischko/Rachael Herrmann 6-3, 6-3
