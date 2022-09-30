White Bear Lake wrapped up third place in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-1 win over East Ridge in Thursday in Woodbury.
That was the conference finale and the Bears finished 7-2 in the SEC, trailing only Mounds View (9-0) and Roseville Area (8-1) among 10 teams.
The Bears swept the doubles points for the seventh time in nine conference matches. Ellia Groneberg won at 1-singles.
The Bears (12-6) will host Mahtomedi in the regular-season finale on Friday at White Bear Yacht Club.
SINGLES — (1)Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def. Taylor Mares 6-3, 6-4 (2) Paige Heideman, ER, def. Nicole Murphy 6-0, 6-1 (3) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. Camilla Osuna 6-3, 6-1 (4) Sabrina Thompson, WBL, def. Sahithi Polavarapu 6-2, 3-6 7-5
DOUBLES — (1) Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland, WBL, def. Megan Clark/Anne Benjamin 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Lindsay Otte/ Sierra Ma 6-1, 6-2 (3) Anna Sommerhause/ Ella Skeie, WBL, def. Abby Davis/Hannah Sandberg 6-3, 6-7, 6-4
