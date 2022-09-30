Alex

Alex Reiland (above, in a previous meet) teamed with Alexina Erickson to win at No. 1 doubles against East Ridge.

 Brennan Schachtner

White Bear Lake wrapped up third place in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-1 win over East Ridge in Thursday in Woodbury.

That was the conference finale and the Bears finished 7-2 in the SEC, trailing only Mounds View (9-0) and Roseville Area (8-1) among 10 teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.