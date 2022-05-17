White Bear Lake won its Section 4AA opener, 7-0 over St. Paul Central in a play-in match, on Monday at home. The Bears (5-8) will face No. 2 seeded Mahtomedi there Wednesday, 3 p.m. Winning for the Bears in straight sets were Will Fleming, Derrick Thomas, Andrew Kolenich and Graham Hennig in singles, and Brock Moor/Travis Domschot, Isaac Thiessen/Colton Knutson, and Martin Hennig/Grady Gallatin at No. 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.