The White Bear Lake tennis team is 7-5 after splitting their last four matches. The Bears have one unbeaten player, Tate Johanning, a senior who is 8-0 at No. 4 singles.
In their most recent match, the Bears lost to East Ridge 6-1. Bears’ coach Keith Lockwood noted that East Ridge's coach is Brandon Fitzpatrick, who was once one of his P.E. students at Parkview Elementary.
The Bears lost to Woodbury 5-2 May 4. In singles, Will Fleming lost 6-2, 6-3; Caden Anderson lost 6-4, 7-5; Garrett Janssen lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; and Tate Johanning won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. In doubles, Brook Moor/Travis Domschot lost 6-3, 6-2; Mason Boehlke/Aria Zia won 6-3, 6-1; and Eli Anderson/Dominic Woods lost 6-4, 6-4.
The Bears beat Park 7-0 on May 6. In singles, Fleming won 6-1, 6-1; Anderson won 6-1, 6-2; Janssen won 6-1, 6-2; and Derrick Thomas won 6-1, 6-2. In doubles, Boehlke/Domschot won 6-1, 6-2; Anderson/Zia won 6-3, 6-0; and Brendan Griffin/Woods won 6-0, 6-0.
The Bears beat Hill-Murray 6-1 on May 11. In singles, Fleming won 6-2, 7-5; Anderson won 6-1, 6-3; Janssen won 6-0, 6-2; and Johanning won 6-3, 6-1. In doubles, Boehlke/Domschot lost 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Theissen/Zia won 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; and Anderson/Woods won 6-4, 6-3
In a 6-1 loss to East Ridge on Thursday, Johanning eked out a 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 win for the lone point. In singles, Fleming lost 6-0, 6-1; Anderson lost 6-1, 6-1; and Janssen lost 6-2, 6-0. In doubles, Zia/Domschot lost 6-1, 6-1; Boehlke/Woods lost 6-1, 6-0; and Anderson/Theissen lost 6-1, 6-1.
The Bears will close the regular season on Wednesday against Mahtomedi at White Bear Yacht Club.
