White Bear Lake tennis picked up its first victory last Thursday, beating Forest Lake 5-2. The Bears are 1-7 after losing to Stillwater 7-0 on Tuesday. In the win at Forest Lake, Alana Erickson beat Amanda Hanowsli 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 at 2-singles, and Rachel Bridgeman beat Ellie Zown 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3. Mary Enright at No. 1 and Alex Reiland at No. 4 lost singles matches. The Bears swept doubles. Grace Wilson and Amy Hirsch won at 1-doubles against Ellen Nelson and Hannah Melander 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Olivia Treichel and Abby Franta won at 2-doubles over Brooke Remington and Lily Walesheck 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Joey Sunder and Jillian Moor won at No. 3 over C.C. Walescheck and Emily Brumert 6-2.
