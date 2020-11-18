Ten Mahtomedi athletes sign with college teams

Ten Mahtomedi seniors signed national letters of intent with college teams this past week.
Athlyn Drage, a gymnast who competes for the Flips club, signed with University of Maryland.
Baseball players signing were Anthony Neubeck with Missouri and Luke Loughlin with Minnesota-Duluth.
Lacrosse players signing were Levi Lemke with Boston University and Terah Skillings with Regis University in Denver,
Swim team members signing were Eleanor Wilke with Colorado Mesa and diver Katherine Malinowski with New Mexico.
Soccer players signing were McKayla Stockness with Concordia-St. Paul and Lanie Padelford with Minnesota-Crookston.
Basketball player Ella Hronski signed with Minnesota-Duluth.
Madeline Simon signed for golf at Nebraska-Omaha.
The signings were announced by Alice Seuffert of the school’s communications office.
