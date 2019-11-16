Five members of Mahtomedi’s three-time state girls soccer championship team are among 10 seniors who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Sydney Panek, who missed her senior year with an injury, will play for Northwestern University in the Big Ten. Anna Wagner signed with Oregon State. Lauren Heinsch and Ella McCormick will continue to be teammates Northern State in South Dakota. Mickenzie Mireault with suit up with Northern Iowa.
Also headed for Big Ten soccer is Sydney Marchant, who signed with Nebraska. Marchant is a club player with St. Croix Academy.
Colin Hagstrom signed with Notre Dame for lacrosse. Hagstrom and Ian Arnt, who signed with Alabama-Huntsville, have played in three state tournaments with the Zephyrs.
Bryce Fitzpatrick, a wrestler, signed with St. Cloud State. The two-time state entrant will join two brothers already wrestling for the Huskies.
Emma Wilke, a swimmer with St. Croix Swim Club, signed with Western Colorado.
