The Mahtomedi swimmers won four of the nine events and captured the team championship in the Metro East Conference relays to open their season Thursday at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights. The Zephyrs’ first-place finishes were by the 200 freestyle relay withIsabelle Befidi, Adalyn Miller, Delaney Dumermuth and Abigail Wright in 1:45.67; the 200 butterfly relay with Dumermuth, Maddie Ruppel, Emmerson Buckley and Abigail Wright in 1:57.14; the 200 backstroke relay with Buckley, Miller,Riley Parizek and Sidney Leciejewski; and the 200 breaststroke with Delaney Dumermuth, Befidi, Wright and Audrey Carlson in 2:01.33. Hastings won three events. Mahtomedi was second in the 400 individual medley, 400 freestyle and divers relays.

