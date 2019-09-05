The Mahtomedi swimmers won their dual meet opener against Hill-Murray 104-77 on Thursday evening.
Individual winners for the Zephyrs were Ryann Buttke in individual medley (2:26.41) and breaststroke (1:17.82), Zoe Roettger in diving (177.45), and Adriel Showers in 100 freestyle (58.40).
Winning relays were Lauren Anderson, Buttke, Skylar Gillow Clowser and Marin Seevers in the medley (2:04.34); and Buttke, Seevers, Clare Fritsch and Showers in the 200 freestyle (1:49.63).
