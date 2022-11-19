Abigail Wright made three podium appearances at the state Class 1A swimming meet Saturday by churning to fourth-place finishes in both sprints and anchoring a fifth-place relay.
She led a solid Mahtomedi performance at the University of Minnesota as the Zephyrs placed 12th, getting points from six of their seven state entrants.
Wright placed fourth in 50 freestyle with 24.16, after going 24.40 in the prelims, and fourth in the 100 free with 52.21, after going 52.63 in the prelims. She lowered her own school record in each.
Both those events were won by another eighth grader, Adalynn Biegler of Monticello, in 23.14 and 51.20.
The Zephyrs’ 400 freestyle relay placed fifth in 3:39.74. That group had Ella Matson, Emmerson Buckley, Sydney Armstrong, and Wright. They had qualified with a school record 3:39.09 at the sectionals.
In consolation finals, Armstrong placed 11th in the 200 freestyle with 5:23.07, and Matson was 14th in the individual medley in 2:16.18.
The Zephyr medley relay placed 13th in 1:53.61 with Buckley, Audrey Carlson, Matson, and Delaney Dumermuth. That group set a school record of 1:51.99 in the section meet. Their other state entrant, 200 freestyle relay, didn’t make the top 16.
Mahtomedi placed 12th in the team standings. The state champion by a wide margin was Visitation, which also won Mahtomedi’s section.
