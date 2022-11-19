Abigail Wright made three podium appearances at the state Class 1A swimming meet Saturday by churning to fourth-place finishes in both sprints and anchoring a fifth-place relay.

She led a solid Mahtomedi performance at the University of Minnesota as the Zephyrs placed 12th, getting points from six of their seven state entrants.

