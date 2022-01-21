Roseville Area defeated White Bear Lake 103-80 on Thursday evening at the YMCA.
The Bears won (2-2) won five events, including medley relay to open the meet with Brayden Kolb, Aidan Cleary, William Jenkins and Calvin Fortman in 1:51.54. Also placing first were Cleary in the individual medley (2:16.82) and breaststroke (1:08.78), Weier in the 500 freestyle (5:36.44) and Fortman in the backstroke (1:02.78). Jenkins took second in the 50 free and butterfly.
Alexander Zurn had four firsts (two on relays) for Roseville.
