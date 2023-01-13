Park High School swam past the Bears Thursday night at the White Bear Area YMCA, winning the dual meet 98-85.
The Wolfpack opened the meet with a close win in the 200 medley relay, the difference in race coming down to Park’s blistering relay takeoffs, in particular that of their breaststroker, Jack Schweigert. Bears freestyler Brayden Kolb came charging back in the anchor leg with a 23.51 split, narrowly missing overtaking the Wolfpack squad.
The Bears kept it close through the first half of the meet, with Benedict Hoefer and Calvin Weier finishing 2nd and 3rd in the 200 free and Finnian McVeigh finishing second in the 200 individual medley. In the next event, Kolb won the 50 freestyle with Dylan Grudem touching the wall in third place. During the diving event, the Bears’ Tony Parada Romero flipped and twisted his way into first place with a score of 182.10.
After Parada Romero’s win, the score stood with the Wolfpack at 33, Bears 29.
Several Bears swimmers marked season best times in the second half of the meet, though the Wolfpack won just a few too many races. Captain Amarre Zalazarre won the 100 free, handily beating the field with a 50.25 by nearly 6 seconds. In the 500 free, Hoefer achieved a personal best time with a 5:19.75 and finished third, with Weier stroking to a strong fourth place finish with a 5:36.84.
As the night drew to a close, Zalazarre and Kolb finished second and third in the 100 backstroke, with Kolb notching a personal best of 1:00.62. In the penultimate event, Finnian McVeigh outpaced the field in the 100 breaststroke for the Bears’ final win in a time of 1:13.60.
Bears coach Jake Mueller was pleased. “Halfway through the season, the boys are extremely tired, but they are working hard toward their goals. They’re coming together as a team and great things are ahead.”
The Bears next home meet is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the YMCA.
