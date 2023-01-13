backstroke

The Bears’ Amarre Zalazarre, far left, and Brayden Kolb, far right, await the start of the 100 backstroke.

 Ron Engh

Park High School swam past the Bears Thursday night at the White Bear Area YMCA, winning the dual meet 98-85. 

The Wolfpack opened the meet with a close win in the 200 medley relay, the difference in race coming down to Park’s blistering relay takeoffs, in particular that of their breaststroker, Jack Schweigert. Bears freestyler Brayden Kolb came charging back in the anchor leg with a 23.51 split, narrowly missing overtaking the Wolfpack squad.

