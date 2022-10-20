Mounds View defeated White Bear Lake 118 to 65 Tuesday evening in a Suburban East Conference meet at the White Bear Lake YMCA. The Mustangs are 6-2 in dual meets.

Alana Schmitzer won the shortest and longest races as she took the 50 freestyle in 25.51 (in a close race with Lucy Borofka of the Bears) and the 500 freestyle in 5:33.04. Ellie Bina won butterfly (1:01.19) and backstroke (1:04.13).

