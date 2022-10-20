Mounds View defeated White Bear Lake 118 to 65 Tuesday evening in a Suburban East Conference meet at the White Bear Lake YMCA. The Mustangs are 6-2 in dual meets.
Alana Schmitzer won the shortest and longest races as she took the 50 freestyle in 25.51 (in a close race with Lucy Borofka of the Bears) and the 500 freestyle in 5:33.04. Ellie Bina won butterfly (1:01.19) and backstroke (1:04.13).
Also placing first for the Mustangs were Brynn Mills in the 200 free (2:07.29), Kayley McKee in individual medley (2:27.14), and Tyler Ostrom in diving (200.95).
Bears placing first were Ella Maas in breaststroke (1:15.74) and Lily Jenkins in the 100 free (58.07).
Mounds View swept the relays — the medley with McKee, Schmitzer, Samantha Wheel and Bina (2:02.43), the 200 freestyle with Wheeler, McKee, Hannah Song and Mills (1:49.68), and the 400 freestyle with Mills, Alexis Easley, Schmitzer and Bina (3:51.69).
