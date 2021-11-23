The Mahtomedi Zephyrs had in five events, and all five scored points by placing in the top 16, in the state Class A swimming meet Thursday and Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Skylar Gillow Clowser, Zephyr senior, capped her career placing ninth in the 500 freestyle with 5:15.40 and 12th in butterfly with 1:00.00 on Saturday.
In the 500 finals, Clowser improved on her section time (5:19.41) and preliminaries time (5:19.78). In the butterfly, she had a section time of 59.72 and state prelim time of 1:00.45.
Zephyr seventh-grader Abigail Wright placed 12th in the 100 freestyle with 54.38. She moved up from 15th in the prelims with 54.42. She had a school record 53.77 to win the Section 4A championship.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Wright, Gillow Clowser, Sydney Armstrong, and Adriel Showers placed 10th in the finals with a time of 3:41.86. They were ninth in prelims with 3:40.98. Their section time was 3:41.86.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Hanson, Ella Matson, Wright, and Showers placed 10th in the finals with 1:40.67, moving up from 13th in prelims with 1:41.67. Their section time was 1:40.59.
The Zephyrs placed 15th with 47 points. Champion was Visitation of Mendota Heights.
