The Mahtomedi swimmers qualified for state in seven events at Section 4A, including double gold medalist Abigail Wright and all three relay teams.
The Zephyrs placed third of 12 teams in action Wednesday through Friday at Two Rivers High School.
Wright, an eighth-grader, was champion in the 50 freestyle with 24.29 and 100 freestyle with 51.94, lowering her school records in both.
The 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams each placed second and the medley relay placed third. Top two relays automatically advance and their medley qualified by standard.
The 200 team (1:40.92) has Hannah Drecktrah, Aleksa Atkinson, Delaney Dumermuth and Wright. The 400 team (3:39.09) has Ella Matson, Emmerson Buckley, Sydney Armstrong, and Wright. The medley team (1:59.99) has Buckley, Audrey Carlson, Matson and Dumermuth. The medley and 400 teams set school records.
Also advancing to state, by standard, were Mattson, fourth in backstroke (1:01.78), and Armstrong, seventh in the 500 (5:22.16).
Others in the section finals were Buckley, fourth in backstroke (1:01.68); Matson, seventh in butterfly (1:00.89); Dumermuth, eighth in 50 free (25.35); and Carlson, eighth in breaststroke (1:10.99).
Scoring points in consolation heats were Armstrong, ninth in 200 free; Grace Wiebe, ninth in 500 free; Buckley, 10th in the I.M.; Alix Fox, 10th in diving, with Lindsay McAulay 12th; Sydney Leciejewski, 11th in both 200 free and backstroke; Atkinson, 12th in 50 free and 15th in 100 free; Maddie Ruppel, 12th in butterfly; Drecktrah, 13th in 50 free; Zoe Roettger, 14th in 200 free; Eve Wiebe, 14th in 500 free; Abigail Wiebe, 16th in butterfly, and Drektrah, 16th in breaststroke.
The top five teams were Visitation with 554 points, Cretin-Derham Hall 304.4, Mahtomedi 293, Two Rivers 251, and Chisago Lakes 168.
The state Class A meet will be held Thursday and Friday at the University of Minnesota, beginning noon each day.
