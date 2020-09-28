The Mahtomedi swimmers have a 3-1 record, losing only to Hastings in duel likely to decided the Metro East title, and have two meets remaining.
Hastings topped the Zephyrs 103-81, winning 11 of 12 events, in the final home meet Sept. 17 at White Bear Lake YMCA. Ellie Wilke had Mahtomedi’s lone first place with a school-record 59.18 in the butterfly. Placing second were Addie Showers in the 50 and 100 free, Ryann Buttke in the 200 free, and Skylar Clowser in 500 free. Second-place relays were the medley team Lauren Anderson, Liz Hansen, Clowser and Aleksa Atkinson; the 200 free team of Hansen, Showers, Atkinson and Wilke; and the 400 free team of Showers, Anderson, Buttke and Wilke.
The Zephyrs beat Tartan 98-77 on Sept. 24, winning every event. Individual event winners were Showers (100 and 200 free), Buckley (medley), Wilke (50 free and breaststroke), Jenna Halverson (diving), Clowser (butterfly), Buttke (500 free). Relay winners were Emmerson Buckley, Sydney Armstrong, Anderson and Clare Fritsch in the medley; Marin Seevers, Hansen, Talia Collins and Showers in the 200 free; and Buttke, Anderson, Zoe Roettger and Armstrong in the 400 free.
Remaining meets are against North St. Paul on Oct. 8 at Maplewood Middle School and against Simley on Oct. 13 at Skyview Middle School.
