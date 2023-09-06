Mahtomedi won its dual meet opener against Hill-Murray 95-71 on Aug. 41. Individual event winners for the Zephyrs were Abigail Wright, individual medley (2:18.28) and 100 freestyle (53.82);Talia Collins, 200 freestyle (2:14.43); Molly Roettger, individual medley (2:59.17); Delaney Dummermuth, 50 freestyle (26.46); Alixandra Fox, diving (182.80); and Emmerson Buckley, backstroke (1:11.88). They Zephyrs won all three relays: the medley with Buckley, Audrey Carlson, Wright and Sidney Leciejewski (1:57.20); the 200 freestyle with Adalyn Miller, Maddie Ruppel, Isabelle Befidi, and Wright (1:48.32); and the 400 freestyle with Talia Collins, Riley Parizek, Ruppel, and Buckley (4:07.64).
