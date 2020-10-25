The Zephyrs swimmers assembled after closing the 2020 season with a strong section meet.
Ellie Wilke set school records in 200 IM (2:08:50) and 100 breast (1:06:35).
Record-setting relay participants included (from left) Ella Matson, Ellie Wilke, Liz Hansen, Buttke, Addie Showers, Aleksa Atikinson, and Lauren Anderson. (Not pictured, Skylar Gillow Clowser)
Swimming: Mahtomedi 2nd in section, would have had 5 state entrants
Mahtomedi swimmers edged out tough competition for a second-place finish in the Section 4A Championships on Friday night, and set four team records in the process.
Ellie Wilke set school records in winning the 200 IM (2:08:50) and 100 breaststroke (1:06:35) -- which also set a Section 4A record.
Record-breaking swims included the 200 medley relay team of Lauren Anderson, Wilke, Skylar Gillow Clowser, and Ella Matson (1:52:35), and 200 free relay team of Liz Hansen, Addie Showers, Aleksa Atkinson, and Wilke (1:42:82).
Had there been a state meet this year (it was canceled due to the pandemic), all those would have qualified for state, along with the 400 free relay team of Clowser, Showers, Ryann Buttke and Anderson (second place in 3:48:60).
Zephyr coach Mike Goldman reported that the team notched 34 personal best times.
Visitation was champion with 634 points. Mahtomedi scored 403.5, Cretin-Derham Hall 295, Henry Sibley 229.5 and Hill-Murray 191 for top five among 12 teams.
Scoring for the Zephyrs
200 free — Sydney Armstrong (7th), Marin Seevers (10th), Ella Zugschwert (12th), Mia Fitzgerald (18th);200
Individual medley — Wilke (1st), Buttke (8th), Matson (11th), Emmerson Buckley (12th)
50 free — Showers (4th), Clare Fritsch (9th), Atkinson (11th), Hansen (12th)
Diving — Katherine Schneider (7th), Alixandra Fox (8th), Smriti Smtani (13th)
100 butterfly — Gillow Clowser (6th), Buttke (9th), Matson (10th), Talia Collins (15th)
100 freestyle — Showers (5th), Anderson (6th), Atkinson (15th), Maria Heinzen (22nd)
500 freestyle — Gillow Clowser (6th), Armstrong (8th), Zoe Roettger (12th), Grace Wiebe (14th)
100 backstroke — Anderson (3rd), Buckley (4th), Grace Newman (8th), Sidney Leciejewski (16th)
100 breaststroke — Wilke (1st), Audrey Carlson (9th), Hansen (10th), Hannah Drecktrah (14th).
