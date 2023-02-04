Outnumbered two-to-one, White Bear Lake’s swimmers raced hard across the pool in their 97-81 home loss to East Ridge at the local YMCA on Thursday evening.

In the most exciting race of the night, Bears distance swimmers Benedict Hoefer and Calvin Weier dueled with the Raptors’ Ethan Olson in the 500 yard freestyle. Olson kicked ahead early with a blazing start, leading for the first half of the race. Hoefer stayed on his heels, and pulled ahead for good in the 11th length. The crowd cheered the move, and not to be outdone, Weier charged with three laps to go, edging out Olson by two seconds on the final wall and clocking his fastest ever time at 5:22.50. Hoefer also finished with a personal best at 5:18.30.

