Outnumbered two-to-one, White Bear Lake’s swimmers raced hard across the pool in their 97-81 home loss to East Ridge at the local YMCA on Thursday evening.
In the most exciting race of the night, Bears distance swimmers Benedict Hoefer and Calvin Weier dueled with the Raptors’ Ethan Olson in the 500 yard freestyle. Olson kicked ahead early with a blazing start, leading for the first half of the race. Hoefer stayed on his heels, and pulled ahead for good in the 11th length. The crowd cheered the move, and not to be outdone, Weier charged with three laps to go, edging out Olson by two seconds on the final wall and clocking his fastest ever time at 5:22.50. Hoefer also finished with a personal best at 5:18.30.
The Bears’ other win came in the diving event, with White Bear Lake’s Tony Parada Romero and Sam Lomoro winning out against East Ridge’s two divers.
“The boys' hard work is really paying off with all-time best times for many of the boys,” said coach Jake Mueller.
Mueller said that swimmers achieving personal bests in the meet were Michael Schatvet in the 200 freestyle, Finnian McVeigh in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, Lincoln Medin in the 200 individual medley, Lomoro in diving, Parada Romero in diving, Mustafa Albatal in the 100 butterfly, Benny Swierczek in the 50 freestyle, Jehad Alghandor in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, Dylan Grudem in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle, Ridley Dittler in the 100 freestyle, Peter Tucker in the 100 freestyle, Weier and Hoefer in the 500 freestyle, and Gabriel Gerlach in the 100 breaststroke.
“I am very impressed with the work ethic of everyone and I am excited to see what the end of the season brings. We only have one more dual meet and then on to the Junior Varsity Championship meet, sections, and hopefully state,” Mueller said.
Other top finishers included the 200 medley relay of Amarre Zalazar, McVeigh, Grudem, and Brayden Kolb in second place. Hoefer also took second for the 200 freestyle, and Grudem was second in the 100 butterfly. Zalazar finished in third in the 100 backstroke, and the 400 freestyle relay of Hoefer, Weier, Kolb, and Zalazar placed second.
The Bears take on Stillwater in their final dual meet of the season Feb. 9 at the YMCA.
