White Bear Lake lost to East Ridge 96-84 in the Suburban East Conference dual meet opener Thursday evening at the YMCA pool. East Ridge won all the events except diving, where Gianna McLeod of the Bears won handily, scoring 217.25 points. Lucy Borofka placed second in backstroke and Emma Masso placed third in the butterfly for the Bears and teamed with Ella Maas and Lily Jenkins to place second in the individual medley.

