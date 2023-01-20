The Bears cheered their first win of the season Thursday night at Cretin-Derham Hall’s home pool by a score of 100-80.

White Bear started off strong, winning the 200 medley relay in exciting fashion with anchorman Brayden Kolb flying off the block in second place but chasing down the top Raiders squad, gaining back two seconds for the team’s first win of the night. Kolb followed Amarre Zalazar, Finnian McVeigh, and Dylan Grudem in the relay. 

