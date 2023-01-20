The Bears cheered their first win of the season Thursday night at Cretin-Derham Hall’s home pool by a score of 100-80.
White Bear started off strong, winning the 200 medley relay in exciting fashion with anchorman Brayden Kolb flying off the block in second place but chasing down the top Raiders squad, gaining back two seconds for the team’s first win of the night. Kolb followed Amarre Zalazar, Finnian McVeigh, and Dylan Grudem in the relay.
The Raiders kept it close on the strength of two incredible swimmers, Jack Kirchberg and Matt Baumberger, who each won two events.
The final score notwithstanding, it was a close meet. The teams traded the lead all night, and with just three events to go, the score was tied.
The Bears started their rally with a dominant performance in the 100 backstroke. Zalazar, Kolb, and eighth-grader Lincoln Medin took 1st, 2nd, and 4th place, respectively.
And they didn’t stop there.
In the next event, McVeigh won the 100 yard breaststroke, putting the team on the cusp of victory with one event left.
In the last event, the Bears fielded two squads in the 400 freestyle relay, taking 1st and 3rd places, and that would be the difference in the team’s win for the night. The relay of Zalazar, Kolb, Benedict Hoefer and Calvin Weier took first place.
In all, the Bears won seven of the night’s 11 events. Zalazar also won the 100 yard freestyle, and Hoefer won the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events, with Weier joining him for a 1-2 finish in both events. Divers Tony Parada Romero and Sam Lomoro also went 1-2 in their event.
"It was a great night," said coach Jake Mueller. “But it was some of the young guys who made it special, like tenth-grader Mason Noren, who stepped up to swim the 100 fly, the 500 free and 200 free relay in back-to-back events, and seventh-grader Ridley Dittler stepping up to swim in the varsity 200 free relay and then the junior varsity 100 back in back-to-back events. Ridley also won the junior varsity 100 free."
