Amarre Zalazar, Bears captain, played the national anthem on his guitar, then won two events.

White Bear Lake swimmer Amarre Zalazar came within a half second of breaking his own team record in the 100 backstroke on Thursday in a home loss to Stillwater at the White Bear Area YMCA.

Despite the 94-87 loss on seniors night in the final dual meet of the season, the boys notched a number of incredibly fast swims. 

