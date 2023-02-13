White Bear Lake swimmer Amarre Zalazar came within a half second of breaking his own team record in the 100 backstroke on Thursday in a home loss to Stillwater at the White Bear Area YMCA.
Despite the 94-87 loss on seniors night in the final dual meet of the season, the boys notched a number of incredibly fast swims.
“I can’t believe how well the boys swam,” said coach Jake Mueller. “They’re incredibly tired at this point in the season. I’m really impressed.”
Zalazar won his two individual event, recording a 58.37 in the 100 backstroke, six-tenths of a second shy of the record he set last season, and beating the field by almost two seconds in the 100 free with a 50.67.
Benedict Hoefer recorded the Bears’ only other event win against the strong Stillwater team in an exceptionally tight race, out-touching the Ponies’ Cameron Winters by a mere 10 hundredths of a second in the 50 free with a 24.07.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Bears took two of the top three spots. The squad of Angelo Roman, Dylan Grudem, Mason Noren, and Hoefer placed second with a 1:44.43, while the team of Calvin Weier, Finnian McVeigh, Gabriel Gerlach, and Jacob Pierce finished third in 1:46.83.
Other top-three finishers included Weier and Brayden Kolb, who finished second and third in the 200 freestyle; the Bears 200 medley relay of Zalazar, McVeigh, Grudem, and Kolb took second; diver Tony Parada Romero finished second with a score of 185.00; Grudem placed third in the 100 butterfly; Hoefer took third in the 500 free; and Kolb took third in the 100 backstroke.
In the meet’s final event, Hoefer, Weier, Kolb, and Zalazar finished third in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:47.50.
Mueller has the team focused on end-of-season goals as they begin their taper. The Junior Varsity Conference Championship Meet is set for Feb. 18 and the Section Championships meet is Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.