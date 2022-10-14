White Bear Lake lost to Irondale 102-76 on Thursday evening. Winning for the Bears were Lily Jenkins in the 200 freestyle (2:09.97), Lucy Borofka in the 50 freestyle (26.17) and backstroke (1:07.43), and Ella Maas in the breaststroke (1:17.41).
