The White Bear Lake swimmers lost to Forest Lake 105-75 on Thursday evening at the YMCA. The Bears won three events. Lily Jenkins took the 50 freestyle in 26.31 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 58.20. The 200 freestyle relay won with Jenkins, Ella Maas, Emma Masso, and Lucy Borofka in 1:52.98. Placing second were Borofka in the  200 free and backstroke, and Basso in individual medley and breaststroke.

