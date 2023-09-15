White Bear Lake lost a conference dual meet to East Ridge 97-80 at home Thursday evening.
The Bears won the first event, medley relay, in 2:00.19 with Lucy Borofka, Ella Maas, Charlotte McIntyre and Lily Jenkins, and had three firsts in individual races. Borofka took the backstroke (1:07.09) and 100 freestyle (56.13), and Jenkins won 50 freestyle (27.04),
