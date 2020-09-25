The White Bear Lake swimmers hosted Stillwater, the perennial conference champions, on Thursday evening, and lost to the Ponies 103-72. The highlight for the Bears was eighth-grader Xiaoyun Liang winning the 50 freestyle in 28.01. She also placed third in the 100 freestyle (1:02.33). Gianna McLeod placed second in diving with 220.95. Emma Masso placed third in the individual medley (2:43.83).
