Roseville’s swimmers touched out White Bear 99-84 at Roseville on Thursday evening in a contest that came down to the last few events.
WIth three events to go, White Bear’s Amarre Zalazar and Brayden Kolb took the top two places in the backstroke, spotting the Bears to a 10-6 win in the event and pulling the Bears within 76-77.
But the Raiders had other plans, sweeping the breaststroke and taking a 9-point lead heading into the 400 yard freestyle relay, the final event.
That gap proved too much. The Bears top relay finished second, a scant few seconds behind the winning Roseville squad. Benedict Hoefer led off, followed by Calvin Weier, Kolb, and anchorman Zalazar.
Earlier, White Bear claimed victory in the 200 medley relay on strong swims by the squad of Zalazar, Finnian McVeigh, Dylan Grudem, and Kolb. Hoefer won the 200 freestyle, with Weier taking second, and Angelo Roman finishing fourth with a 2:13.11.
McVeigh took third in the 200 individual medley, while Kolb and Dylan placed second and third in the 50 yard freestyle at 24.12 and 25.27, respectively.
Tony Parada Romero and Sam Lomoro placed second and third in diving, with Grudem taking second in the butterfly. The Bears dominated the 500 yard freestyle, with Hoefer and Weier taking the top two spots and Mustafa Albatal missing third place by less than a half second. And in the 200 yard freestyle relay, the Bears took second on swims by Grudem, Hoefer, Jacob Pierce, and Weier.
White Bear swimmers found something extra last week in a series of meets, with the team coming away with a haul of personal best times.
The boys concluded the Tartan Invite on Jan. 21 with a nail-biting second place finish in the 400 yard freestyle relay, missing the win by only 12 hundredths of a second. Brayden Kolb, Benedict Hoefer, Calvin Weier, and Amarre Zalazar swam their fastest time as a relay, finishing in 3:32.53.
White Bear finished that meet fifth out of 12 teams, scoring 216 points, just behind Forest Lake (229) and ahead of Osseo (215). Park won with 280.
“I was very impressed with our fifth place finish,” said coach Jake Mueller. “It was a very close meet with Park winning at 280 points and White Bear …. It could've gone either way.”
Mueller counted at least 15 personal best times among Bears swimmers, with two more from relays, and left the meet feeling optimistic about the remainder of the season.
“The boys are working real hard towards their end-of-season goals,” he said. “I am expecting some great things for the end of the season.”
Bears swimmers achieving personal bests include Mustafa Albatal, Dylan Grudem, Hoefer, Lincoln Medin, Logan Morrison, Angelo Roman, Michael Schatvet, and Peter Tucker.
The Bears also faced Andover at home on Tuesday with a squad depleted by scheduling conflicts with high school music groups, losing 95.5 to 81.5.
“I am very impressed how we hung in there with only 14 participants,” Mueller said. “The JV guys stepped up in varsity events where they were needed. Overall, it was a great meet!”
The 50 reestyle proved to be the night’s fastest -- and tightest -- race. The second through fourth place finishers were separated by just one one-hundredth of a second. The Bears’ Grudem took second, missing first place by an arm’s-length at 25.51, and Weier sharing third place with Andover’s Aden MacPherson at 25.52.
Bears highlights included wins by Zalazar in the individual medley and breaststroke, Parada Romero in diving, Grudem in the 100 yard butterfly, and Weier in the 500 yard freestyle.
Jacob Pierce, Mason Noren, and Roman all stepped up to swim in A-relays, helping top relays to score a win and two second-place finishes.
