White Bear Lake lost a dual meet at Roseville Area 101-80 on Thursday evening. Coach Tia Quick said the team had their best performance of the season so far, with the Bears (0-3) winning four events. Emma Masso won the individual medley in 2:41.0 and took second in the butterfly (1:12.65). Lucy Borofka won the 50 freestyle in 26.48 and took second in backstroke (1:06.22). Lily Jenkins won the 100 freestyle in 58.54 and placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:10.12). Ella Mass won breaststroke in 1:18.21. Gabby Perron was second in the 500 free (6:34).
