White Bear Lake swimmers defeated Park 95-86 in their dual meet opener Aug. 31 in Cottage Grove, which marked their first win in nearly five years, according to second-year coach Tia Quirk.
“I’m extremely proud of this team for rallying together,” Quirk said, giving credit to every swimmer and diver. “They pumped each other up and kept positive vibes flowing.”
Event individual winners for the Bears were Charlotte McIntyre in individual medley (2:26.8) and butterfly (1:05.81), Lucy Bororka in 100 freestyle (56.25) and backstroke (1:07.87), and Audrey Borofka in 500 freestyle (5:56.23).
The Bears won all three relays: the medley with L. Borofka, Ella Maas, McIntyre and Lily Jenkins (2:02.94), the 200 free with A. Borofka, Jenkins, Maas and L. Borofka, and the 400 tree with A. Borofka, McIntyre, Madison Hanscom and Brigid McVeigh (4:11.13).
Quirk noted that the program is on the upswing, with the most members (34) since pre-Covid (2019). “I’m thrilled by how hard they want to work each day in practice, to not only improve their own times and dives but also encourage each other to give 110 percent.”
