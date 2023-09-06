White Bear Lake swimmers defeated Park 95-86 in their dual meet opener Aug. 31 in Cottage Grove, which marked their first win in nearly five years, according to second-year coach Tia Quirk. 

“I’m extremely proud of this team for rallying together,” Quirk said, giving credit to every swimmer and diver. “They pumped each other up and kept positive vibes flowing.” 

