The White Bear Lake Bear swimmers picked up their first victory, over Roseville Area 98.6 to 81.5, on Thursday evening. Mackenzie Petty won the 100 and 200 freestyle races for the Bears (1-3). Other individual event winners were Julia Juelich (50 free), Ainsley Durand (500 frees), Cristina Sherman (butterfly) and Sydney Beck (backstroke). The Bears won all three relays, with Teagan McGuire, Emma Masso, Beck, and Petty in the 400 free; Beck, Sherman, Durand, and Juelich in the medley; and Petty, Durand, Delaney Ebbert and Juelich in the 200 free.
Latest News
- Swimming: Bears defeat Roseville
- Soccer: Mustang boys clip Cretin-DH and White Bear Lake
- Volleyball: Cougars top Waconia, Anoka, get edged by Champlin
- Soccer: Zephyr boys notch two wins and tie in busy four-day stretch
- Soccer: Centennial tops Anoka 4-0, fifth shutout in row
- Soccer: White Bear girls nip Mounds View 1-0, cap a 3-0 week
- Soccer: Bear boys tie Rangers between 2 losses
- Tennis: Mahtomedi nabs another conference win, honors seniors
Most Popular
Articles
- Hemp: a new (old) cash crop
- Lexington mayor resigns effective Sept. 30
- New priest hopes to foster ‘healing, welcome and love
- Water Gremlin speaks out about pollution investigation
- Be aware of bears: DNR lists tips for avoiding conflicts
- Three new faces on Mounds View Schools Education Foundation board
- Remembering Rice Street
- Letters to the Editor
- 4 Seasons back with fan favorites
- I-694 closes this weekend between Snelling and Rice
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.