The White Bear Lake Bear swimmers picked up their first victory, over Roseville Area 98.6 to 81.5, on Thursday evening. Mackenzie Petty won the 100 and 200 freestyle races for the Bears (1-3). Other individual event winners were Julia Juelich (50 free), Ainsley Durand (500 frees), Cristina Sherman (butterfly) and Sydney Beck (backstroke). The Bears won all three relays, with Teagan McGuire, Emma Masso, Beck, and Petty in the 400 free; Beck, Sherman, Durand, and Juelich in the medley; and Petty, Durand, Delaney Ebbert and Juelich in the 200 free.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.