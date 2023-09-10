The White Bear Lake Bears placed first in a five-team meet they co-hosted with the North St. Paul Polars — they called it the Polar Bear Invite — on Saturday at North.
The Bears won eight events and totaled 588 points. Park had 460, Tartan 453, South St. Paul 165 and North 104.
“Many of the swimmers were in off-events, so they worked extra hard in every race to score points,” coach Tia Quirk said. “They are a very close knit team when it comes to cheering each other on, I’m very proud of the effort they put forth.”
Bear senior Lucy Borofka won 200 freestyle (2:09.04) and butterfly (1:06.61, with freshman sister Audrey second.) Also winning were Charlotte McIntyre, individual medley (2:27.55) and backstroke (1:06.52); Lily Jenkins, 100 free (1:00.23).Anna Zarambo took third in diving (248.40).
The Bears won all three relays: the medley (2:01.71) with L. Borofka, Ella Maas, McIntyre and Jenkins; the 200 free (1:50.16) with L. Borofka, Jenkins, Max and A. Borofka; and the 400 free (4:10.75) with A. Borofka, Brigid McVeigh, Sophie Collins and McIntyre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.