bear swim team

The beaming Bears swim squad posed after winning the "Polar Bear Invitational."

 Submitted

The White Bear Lake Bears placed first in a five-team meet they co-hosted with the North St. Paul Polars — they  called it the Polar Bear Invite — on Saturday at North.

The Bears won eight events and totaled 588 points. Park had 460, Tartan 453, South St. Paul 165 and North 104.

