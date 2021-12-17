The White Bear Lake swimmers won their dual meet opener over Forest Lake 96-82 at home Thursday evening in the YMCA pool. Aidan Cleary won the individual medley (2:16.62) and breaststroke (1:09.38) and helped two relays place first. Also placing first were William Jenkins (butterfly,1:01.99), Calvin Weier (500 freestyle, 5:46.94) and Anthony Parada Romero (diving, 160 points). Relay winners were Calvin Fortman, Cleary, Jenkins and Weier in the medley (1:56.22) and Fortman, Ethan Vander Veer, Cleary and Jenkins in the 400 freestyle (3:44.20).

